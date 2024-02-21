MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

