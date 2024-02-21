MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MediaAlpha traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 122013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MediaAlpha by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.13.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

