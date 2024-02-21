MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MediaAlpha traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 122013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.13.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
