Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.950 EPS.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE:MED traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,420. Medifast has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $472.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after purchasing an additional 113,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $11,336,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 126.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

