Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.79 million. Medifast also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.950 EPS.

Medifast Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of MED stock traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 247,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $114.65.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

