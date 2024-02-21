Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.