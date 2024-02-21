MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MFA Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -368.41%.
A number of research firms recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
