MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 565,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

