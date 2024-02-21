MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.61 and last traded at $56.98. 35,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 45,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38.



