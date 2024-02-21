ModivCare (MODV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ModivCare Stock Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:MODV opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $661.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $107.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ModivCare by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ModivCare by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
