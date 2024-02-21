Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance
Shares of Molten Ventures VCT stock opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.39. Molten Ventures VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,620.00 and a beta of 0.10.
Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile
