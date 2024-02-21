Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Molten Ventures VCT stock opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.39. Molten Ventures VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,620.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

