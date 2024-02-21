monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $217.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.