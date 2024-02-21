Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

