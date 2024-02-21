Monero Price Down 7.8% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Monero has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and $57.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $120.75 or 0.00235444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,285.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.46 or 0.00507863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00133461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027824 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,400,664 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

