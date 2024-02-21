Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,042 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 498,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

