Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,871 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 104,566 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 5,700,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,316,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

