Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,871 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 104,566 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 5,700,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,316,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBD
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.