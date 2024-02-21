Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 2,723 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

