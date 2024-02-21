Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,335 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHH. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,706,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,301,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider James Carman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $59,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,591.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,032,750.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,567,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,759,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carman sold 700 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $59,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,591.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,465 shares of company stock worth $8,636,634 and sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HHH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.51. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $86.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.49.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

