Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $138,407,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 2,901,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,154,243. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

