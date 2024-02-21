Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. 482,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

