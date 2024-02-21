Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.42. 439,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.03 and its 200-day moving average is $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $204.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.