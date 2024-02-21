Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $215.65. The stock had a trading volume of 140,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,257. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

