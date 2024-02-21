Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,208. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.80. The stock had a trading volume of 342,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.