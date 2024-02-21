Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $32.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,637. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4,889.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.12 and a twelve month high of $338.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

