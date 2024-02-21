Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.5 %

SNOW traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.65. 1,326,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,494. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.08 and a 200 day moving average of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

