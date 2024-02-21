Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 55.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 108.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEN traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, reaching $262.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,713. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.28.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

