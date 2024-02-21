Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,088 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

