Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 663 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $533,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $764,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.65.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.34. 337,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,043. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,238.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.69. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $308.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

