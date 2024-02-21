Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,476 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 24,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 155.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.73. 443,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

