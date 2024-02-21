Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Motorola Solutions worth $176,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.73. 72,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,343. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

