MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
MVB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,695. The firm has a market cap of $286.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MVBF. TheStreet cut MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About MVB Financial
MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
