MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,695. The firm has a market cap of $286.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MVBF. TheStreet cut MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

