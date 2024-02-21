Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.89. The company had a trading volume of 563,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,679. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

