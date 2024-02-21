Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. 192,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,493. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

