Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. 37,958,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,953,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.