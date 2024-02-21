Mystic Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

