Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

