Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.54. 2,400,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

