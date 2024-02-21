Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average of $126.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $149.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

