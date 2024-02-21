Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. 5,619,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,499,612. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

