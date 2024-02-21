Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,835,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,176,961. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

