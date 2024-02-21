National Bank Financial Comments on TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

