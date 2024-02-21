National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

