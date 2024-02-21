National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.31-4.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.310-4.370 EPS.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.