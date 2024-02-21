National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.31-4.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.310-4.370 EPS.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.