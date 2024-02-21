National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NSA opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.