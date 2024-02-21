Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $87.75. 24,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 23,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

