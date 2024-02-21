Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $87.75. 24,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 23,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
