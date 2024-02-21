Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.21

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 62868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 315,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

