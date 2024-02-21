NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.39

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.39 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 127.61 ($1.61). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.58), with a volume of 429,394 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NCC Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company has a market cap of £388.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2,480.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

