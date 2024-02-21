NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $3.21 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $236.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00006245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00072361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,072,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,156,739 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,177,974,929 with 1,040,925,774 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.26809223 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $230,962,844.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars.

