NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $24.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.91.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

