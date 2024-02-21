NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $16.40. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 809,342 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.91.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEO

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after buying an additional 1,651,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after buying an additional 902,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.