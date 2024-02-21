New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:GBR opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at $95,000.
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
