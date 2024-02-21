New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,773 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp comprises about 11.1% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of New York Community Bancorp worth $71,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 11,998,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,359,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

